BCCI announces schedule for home series against Australia, South Africa

Mumbai, Aug 3 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa's tour of India, commencing on September 20.

India's international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia on September 20 with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively on 23 and 25.

Meanwhile, the series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on October 6 where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI on 9 and 11 respectively.

The six T20Is against top teams like Australia and South Africa at home will serve as a good preparation for India before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Schedule:

Series against Australia

1st T20I - September 20, Mohali

2nd T20I - September 23, Nagpur

3rd T20I - September 25, Hyderabad

Series against South Africa

1st T20I - September 28, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I - October 2, Guwahati

3rd T20I - October 4, Indore

1st ODI - October 6, Lucknow

2nd ODI - October 9, Ranchi

3rd ODI - October 11, Delhi

