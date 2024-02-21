Virat Kohli Likely to Join India Squad for 5th Test vs England at Dharamshala; BCCI Urges to Respect Family Time

Virat Kohli missed the Test series against England as he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a boy named Akay. Kohli confirmed the news on social media from London. Now, people are wondering if he'll make it to the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 7.

Initially picked for the first two Tests, Kohli withdrew for personal reasons, approved by Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and the BCCI. The BCCI stressed the need to respect his privacy. Rumors about his mother's health added confusion, but it was clarified that he stepped back for the birth of his second child.

Despite hopes for his return in Rajkot, Kohli wasn't in the squad. The recent BCCI tweet confirmed he won't play the fourth Test. Whether he'll return for the fifth Test is still uncertain. Currently, Kohli, Anushka, and their baby are in London. The squad for the fourth Test includes players like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, among others.