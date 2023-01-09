BCCI drops Jasprit Bumrah from Sri Lanka ODIs

On the eve of India's series opener against Sri Lanka, the BCCI has reportedly pulled Jasprit Bumrah out of the three-match ODI squad, given the string of important series that lie ahead. Bumrah, who was added to the squad for the series starting tomorrow in Guwahati for his first cricketing assignment since October, has been removed with the directives coming from the NCA, reports Cricbuzz.

Initially, it was believed that the BCCI is satisfied with the progress shown by Bumrah since recovering from the back injury he encountered in his back. After rushing back for the T20Is against Australia before the World Cup, Bumrah's injury resurfaced, which is why the BCCI decided to keep India's premier pacer away and waited for his full recovery. Earlier this month, BCCI had released a statement on Bumrah’s availability for the Sri Lanka ODI series after injury issues saw him being ruled out of the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year due to a back injury.