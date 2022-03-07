BCCI extends jersey sponsorship with BYJU's for one year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and BYJU have decided to extend the agreement over jersey sponsorship of the Indian team. The extension with the Bangalore-based multinational educational tech company was approved by the Apex Council of the BCCI recently. The BYJU deal was to end, otherwise, after the on-going series against Sri Lanka. "The agreement has been renewed for another year. It would have ended after the current series," multiple BCCI members, who are conversant with the recent Apex Council meeting decisions, was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. BYJU had come on board as the jersey sponsors in 2019 after having replaced Chinese handset company Oppo. The deal had kicked in from September 2019.

Oppo won the rights to India’s jersey sponsor in March 2017 for a whopping Cr 768 over five years outbidding rivals Vivo. But Oppo transferred the rights to Byju’s amid escalating tensions between India and China over a border dispute. Following the transfer, Byju’s had been paying BCCI Rs 4.61 Cr for a bilateral match while Rs 1.56 Cr for an ICC fixture. However, despite the extension, it is not yet known if the BCCI will be charging more per match. The BCCI is expected to release a fresh tender in 2023 when Byju’s deal expires.