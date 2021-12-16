BCCI hits back at Virat Kohli's claims on lack of communication over captaincy issue

The rift between Virat Kohli and BCCI is out in the open, a day after Virat Kohli made some shocking allegations over the ongoing captaincy issue. Kohli mentioned that the decision of stepping down from the T20I captaincy was made, keeping BCCI in the loop. An official from BCCI had a different point of view regarding this issue. BCCI has cleared that they requested Kohli not to step down and continue being the skipper in the shortest format. “Virat Kohli can’t say that we didn’t keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting,” a BCCI official told India Today.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI’s president, also said that the board asked him not to step down from his position. However, according to Kohli, his decision to step down was well received by the BCCI. Kohli mentioned that no one stopped him from leaving the captaincy during the press conference. He further said, “When I communicated with the BCCI first about quitting the T20I captaincy, I told them that this is my point of view, these are the reasons for my decision. It was received quite well. No one took offense, no one had any hesitation. No one told me that I should not leave the T20I captaincy.” Kohli further added that he wanted to remain the captain of the Indian team in ODIs and Test cricket, and he communicated the same to the BCCI. A few days back, Ganguly had said that he spoke to Kohli personally and told him about BCCI’s decision to make Rohit Sharma the new captain of the ODI side. Countering all previous statements made by the BCCI regarding the South Africa series and his captaincy, Virat Kohli on Wednesday addressed a fiery press conference alleging that he was kept in dark over his ouster as the ODI cricket captain. “I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team was selected. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said it's fine. After the meeting, we had a brief chat and that's it,” revealed the 33-year old.