BCCI issues Covid-19 advisory for players and staff

As the covid cases are on the rise in India, the BCCI has asked all the Frenchies to be extra cautious with what's happening around the team because BCCI wants teams to avoid Covid cases in the team.

BCCI has asked everyone to be more alert and cautious to curtail Covid in IPL. We know cases are rising but nothing to worry about we have directed players and support staff to follow COVID guidelines. Health and safety of players is paramount for us. What so ever will be the guidelines from government will follow. Our team is monitoring the situation and we are keeping track as far as covid is concerned there is nothing to worry,” the source said. Currently, the Indian Premier League is going on with several Indian players, staff and support staff involved as cases continue to rise throughout India, as the nation reported 4,435 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours.