BCCI likely to reject PCB’s hybrid model proposal for upcoming Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not back the hybrid model proposed by its Pakistan counterparts for the forthcoming Asia Cup, even though the meeting between office-bearers of the three members of the continental body couldn’t come to a conclusion in this regard.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that a final decision on the hosting of the 2023 Asia Cup will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which was expected to be attended by a host of top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries. Representatives from the Afghanistan and Sri Lankan boards attended the meeting but Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Nazmul Hassan couldn’t due to some personal commitments. No conclusion was arrived at during the discussions.

Despite no decision being reached at, the Indian board will again have a discussion on a neutral venue and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too will be invited for further discussions. The ACC is chaired by Shah and it is learnt that Oman Cricket chairman Pankaj Khimji, who is also the ACC vice-president, has been handed the responsibility of resolving the vexed issue. The Indian board doesn’t mind playing in Sri Lanka with PCB being the hosts for the tournament. However, BCCI feels playing cricket in the UAE, which is PCB’s preferred neutral venue, won’t be possible in the month of September due to extreme temperatures. The Indian board has been citing safety concerns and has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, which prompted the PCB to offer India the option of playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates in what has been dubbed a “hybrid model”