BCCI offers 80% revenue to WIPL teams from 2023-27

The Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) franchises will get a hefty share of the revenues from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the first five years of the tournament, from 2023 to 27. Cricbuzz further reported that it is starkly in contrast with the earliest arrangements, where the franchises had 90-10 of the revenue shares, which later fell to 60-40 before an eventual 50-50 ratio was agreed between the franchises and the BCCI.

But the clause post the initial stage of the WIPL would be the franchises earning 60-40 in the five years that follow, from 2027-32. However, from 2023, the franchises would have to be contempt with a half-half share with the BCCI. "Please note that, at this stage of the process, BCCI will only deal directly with the State Associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this condition will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player's name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the Auction Register and/or Auction List (as appropriate)," a BCCI communique said, reported Cricbuzz.The reports from the publication further added that the base price slabs for the capped players are as follow: Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh followed by a Rs 20 lakh, Rs 10 lakh for the uncapped players, with the auction set to be in February. The initial few years of the league is going to be a five-team affair.