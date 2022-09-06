BCCI officials livid with Virat Kohli on cricketer's 'lack of support' remark

Days after Virat Kohli's post match press conference where he claimed that no one apart from MS Dhoni supported him when he had to give up his Test captaincy. A couple of days after Kohli made the claim, a BCCI official lashed out at Kohli claiming that Kohli’s remark is false. While speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official claimed that Kohli had the backing of everyone from the board. “Virat has had backing of everyone. From his teammates to everyone at the BCCI. To say that he did not get the support, is not true. He was granted break to rejuvenate, he got frequent rest. Even everyone at BCCI wished him on social media when he stepped down from Test captaincy. So, I don’t know what he is talking about,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

“I would only say this, when I left the Test captaincy, MS Dhoni was the only one among all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me. A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me,” Kohli said after the Super Four game vs Pakistan.Despite Kohli’s fifty, Pakistan beat India by five wickets, with a ball to spare in the second Super Four stage match. In a match, where fortunes swung wildly, left-arm spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz played a decisive role. For the unversed, Virat Kohli ended Sunday (September 4) night with a sensational revelation in the post-match press conference after the five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match. Kohli claimed that nobody reached out to him when he endured a lean patch. Instead, it was only MS Dhoni who texted him after he quit Test captaincy.“One thing I can tell you is when I gave up Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person who I’ve played with before – MS Dhoni,” Kohli said after the match.“A lot of people have my number and a lot of people give suggestions on TV, but among people who have my number, I didn’t get a message from anyone else,” he had said.

