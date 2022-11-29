BCCI officials to meet Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to discuss split captaincy

The BCCI has called on captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid for a special meeting in Mumbai. The BCCI bigwigs will meet the captain-coach duo besides Virat Kohli before departing for Bangladesh on December 1. BCCI is in dilemma at the moment. Virat Kohli was removed as ODI and Test captain as they did not want split captaincy. But with Rohit Sharma ageing and need to set plans for the 2024 T20 WC have forced the board to rethink. Rohit Sharma will stay put as the ODI. A discussion on ODI and Test captaincy will only take place after the 2023 WC.

With more and more bilateral series, a need to look at alternatives is much-needed. BCCI could follow in England’s footsteps in this regard. Although Dravid will stay on as the ODI coach, BCCI is mulling a decision to appoint a T20 coach. “There will be a meeting. I can’t tell you exactly when. We are supposed to meet Rohit and Rahul before they leave for Bangladesh. There are a few things to discuss. There is no review as such,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to a media house.