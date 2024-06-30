BCCI President Makes Big Claim On Gautam Gambhir's Appointment as Next Team India Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently assessing candidates for the next head coach, as Rahul Dravid's tenure is nearing its end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Gautam Gambhir has emerged as a strong contender for the role, supported by several former cricketers who believe he would excel as India's head coach. Gambhir has expressed keen interest in coaching the Indian team, stating it would be an honor for him.

When asked about the possibility of succeeding his former teammate Dravid, Gambhir chose not to comment directly. Reflecting on the coaching requirements for India, Roger Binny emphasized the need for someone with experience across all cricket formats. He highlighted Gambhir's extensive experience, suggesting that his appointment would benefit Indian cricket significantly.

Binny acknowledged the challenge of replacing veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently retired from T20 internationals after India's World Cup victory over South Africa in Barbados. Binny expressed confidence in young cricketers stepping up to fill the void left by these accomplished players, noting the talent pool available in tournaments like the IPL.