BCCI sets January 26 deadline for WIPL player auction registration

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to set January 26, 5 PM, as the deadline to register for the upcoming Women’s IPL 2023 auction, reported Cricbuzz on Saturday, January 7.The long-awaited Women’s IPL is all set to begin this year and the tournament is set to have 5 teams. The official dates for the tournament have not been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, reports claim that the Women’s IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to March 26 in India. A total of 22 games are expected to be played in the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL. 20 games will be played in the group stage as each team will play the other twice and the table topper will qualify directly for the final. Also, the second and third-placed teams will play an Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

Meanwhile, the squads for the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL will be formed via a player auction, which will be reportedly held in February. In the guidelines documents, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called for both capped and uncapped players to register online for the Women’s IPL 2023 auction to enter Player Auction Register. As per the current protocols in the Men’s IPL, the Board will shortlist the players from the ‘Auction Register’ in recommendation with the five yet-to-be-established franchises to form an ‘Auction List’. Notably, the players who enter the ‘Registered Available Player Pool’ are only allowed to get picked as replacement players after going unsold at the auction. Meanwhile, three ‘reverse price’ categories have been set by the board for the capped players – INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, and INR 30 lakh – which will be the starting point for bidding. Also, two categories have been set for the uncapped players – INR 20 lakh and INR 10 lakh. Talking further about the Women’s IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced the release of an Invitation to Tender for the right to own and operate a Women’s IPL (WIPL) franchise. The BCCI has informed that the entities will have to make a payment of INR 5 lakh, which will be non-refundable, by January 21 to access the Invitation to Tender (ITT).

