BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for throwing helmet after win against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Avesh Khan was reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct after the team's thrilling last-over win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match on Monday, April 10. Avesh admitted to the Level 1 offense on a day when RCB were fined for maintaining slow over-rate.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," an IPL statement read.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate during LSG's thrilling chase. RCB missed the mark by an over and they paid the price by having only 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle in the final over.This was RCB's first over-rate offense of IPL 2022.The new rule came into effect in January 2022 forces the fielding team to have only 4 fielders outside the circle, instead of five for overs that are bowled after 85 minutes from the start of the innings.