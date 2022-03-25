BCCI to launch six-team Women's IPL next year

Mumbai, March 25 Responding to the growing demand for a franchise-based Twenty20 league for women players, the Board ...

By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 07:57 PM2022-03-25T19:57:05+5:302022-03-25T20:05:40+5:30

BCCI to launch six-team Women's IPL next year | BCCI to launch six-team Women's IPL next year

BCCI to launch six-team Women's IPL next year

Next

Mumbai, March 25 Responding to the growing demand for a franchise-based Twenty20 league for women players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to launch a six-team Women's Indian Premier League next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IPL Governing Council in Mumbai on Friday. The meeting decided that all efforts will be made to start a six-team annual Twenty20 tournament for the women's cricketers, with the first preference being given to the existing IPL franchises, according to a report by cricbuzz.

For this season, there will be the normal Women's Twenty20 Challenge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :bcciBoard of control for cricket in indiaThe board of control for cricket in indiaBoard of control of cricketBoard of control of cricket in indiaBoard of control for cricket indiaBoard of cricket in control for indiaBoard of control for cricket indianBoard of cricket control in indiaUsa cricket board