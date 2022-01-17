BCCI to officially name Rohit Sharma as new Test captain, decision on vice-captain soon

Virat Kohli's sudden decision to quit Test captaincy has left BCCI in a state of fix, however all the confusion, question in regard to India’s New Test Captain can be laid to rest soon as BCCI is all set to name Rohit Sharma as the new skipper. As per a InsideSport. report, the board will make official announcement right after to the tour of South Africa. “Without any doubt Rohit Sharma will be the new test captain of India. Rohit was named vice captain before the South Africa series & will now be elevated as captain of the team. The announcement will be made soon”, declared top BCCI official to InsideSport.

The home test series against Sri Lanka will be Rohit’s first official assignment as India’s new test captain. The board is also planning to groom KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant as leaders of the future. According to sources in BCCI, the debate is not on who will be the next captain – but the debate is on ‘who will be made the vice-captain’ of the team. “The Vice-Captain will be India’s future leader. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah all are future leaders. The selectors need to groom them in a proper structured manner. Selectors need to make a big choice on who will be made the vice-captain of the Indian test team”, the BCCI official further informed InsideSport.