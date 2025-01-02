BCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir After India's Disappointing Performance Across All Formats: Reports

Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricket team has struggled during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series against Australia. Despite India's previous triumphs in Australia, the team is now trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, primarily due to underwhelming performances from the top-order batsmen. This series marks India’s first tour of Australia under Gambhir's coaching, following his appointment after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

There are growing concerns within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the team's disappointing performance. Sources suggest that if the team fails to perform well in the final Test and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, Gambhir’s position as head coach could be in jeopardy. A senior BCCI official hinted, “If the performance doesn’t improve, even Gautam Gambhir’s position won’t be safe."

Gambhir's rapport with the selection committee remains uncertain, with some players expressing unease over his frequent experimentation with the playing XI. While certain moves, like the inclusion of Nitish Reddy, have been successful, his management of Shubman Gill has sparked controversy. With BCCI secretary Jay Shah now elevated to the ICC chief position, the Board will have to wait for a new full-time successor before making any decisions. Meanwhile, former cricketer Roger Binny, now the BCCI president, has not been actively involved in policy matters.

On the field, India’s preparations for the New Year Test have faced a setback, as pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out due to a stiff back. Gambhir has not named a replacement, leading to speculation about the final playing XI. During practice at the SCG, Rohit Sharma was absent from the slip cordon, with Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal filling in, sparking further questions about Rohit’s availability for the fifth and final Test match of the tour.