BCCI to take strict action against Chetan Sharma after his shocking claims against Jasprit Bumrah and Kohli

Chetan Sharma, the chief selector for India, has gotten himself into trouble when his media sting operation went viral. Chetan Sharma spoke extensively on every hot topic in Indian cricket, from the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly controversy to the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli feud, but little did he realise that he was being targeted by a sting operation. The Indian cricket community is currently perplexed by the way in which controversies have developed inside the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not happy with Sharma and plans to fire him as the national top selector as a result of the explosive sting operation.

“It will be (BCCI secretary) Jay’s (Shah) call as to what will be Chetan’s future. The question is whether T20 skipper Hardik Pandya or ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma would like to sit with Chetan in a selection meeting knowing that he has let out internal discussions,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by Zee. Sharma claimed that despite being 80% to 85% fit to play, several players use injections to hasten their comeback to competitive cricket. The former India fast bowler also claimed that he and the team management disagreed on whether Bumrah should play in the T20I series against Australia, that took place in September 2022 before the T20 World Cup, after recovering from a stress fracture. He also revealed about the Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli captaincy fiasco and made his presence felt as the key man in selecting players for the national team. Sharma, the chairman of selectors was recently re-elected after his removal following, India's poor show at the T20 World Cup 2022.

