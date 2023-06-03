BCCI unveils new Test, ODI, and T20I jerseys for Team India

Team India is set to compete against Australia in the World Test Championship at the Oval, on June 7. As a prelude to the match, the BCCI has made a significant transformation to Team India's style and unveiled a captivating video. This video showcases the fresh appearance of Team India's blue jersey, reflecting the recent change in the kit sponsor company. Even during their practice sessions in England, the players donned a new look.

Today, the BCCI shared a video featuring several players, including Rohit Sharma, the captain of the men's team, and Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the women's team. In addition to Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, and Renuka Thakur are also seen in the video. In the caption of the video shared on Twitter, the BCCI expressed, “The jersey that makes you feel just one thing, Impossible Is Nothing!”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entered into a five-year agreement with Adidas, set to run until 2028. The deal, reportedly valued at approximately Rs 350 crore, entails the Indian men's and women's cricket teams donning Adidas jerseys across all three formats. The highly anticipated final match between India and Australia will take place at London's Oval ground from June 7th to 11th. Notably, the Indian team will sport distinct jerseys for ODIs, Twenty20s, and Test matches.