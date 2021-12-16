BCCI will deal with it: Ganguly refuses to comment on Virat Kohli's Press Conference

A day after India Test captain Virat Kohli created a uproar by publicly contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly the Prince of Kolkata refused to comment on the matter, saying the Board will deal with it. “No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it to (the) BCCI,” Ganguly told local media persons on Thursday. There was talk of BCCI asking chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma to address the media after Kohli’s explosive press conference but the Board eventually refrained from making any counter statements. Earlier, Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, said that he had spoken to Kohli and told him that two captains in the white ball format was not something that the selectors wanted as there would be “too much of leadership.”

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate,” Kohli had said with obvious reference to Ganguly’s statement. “When I left the T20 captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers).“I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that ‘you should not leave T20 captaincy’,” he had asserted. Virat Kohli also quashed rumours of rift with Rohit Sharma, saying he is available for selection for ODIs against South Africa. Virat Kohli denied all rumours of his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma during the press conference.