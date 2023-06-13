Been tough couple of months: England bowler Kate Cross doubted Ashes inclusion

London [UK], June 13 : England bowler Kate Cross expressed scepticism about whether she would play in the next Ashes series this summer after a "tough few months" of fighting a parasite infection.

England will subsequently kick off the Ashes with the one-off Test from June 22. This will be followed by the T20I and ODI series respectively. This Test match will be England Women's first-ever five-day contest at home. The Women's Ashes 2023 will be a multi-format series, which comprises a one-off Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. The Test carries four points, while each of the T20Is and ODIs carries two points each.

Cross admitted that parasite infection not only affected her physically but also mentally as she battled to be fit to face Australia. She was added to England's squad for the Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge, beginning on June 22, and she is now healthy and eager to play cricket again.

"It's been a tough couple of moments. I've spoken quite openly about the illness I've had but if you'd asked me a month ago about whether I'd be in this Test squad I wouldn't have been confident. But I've got an incredible medical team that have helped me get a lot better and I'm really pleased to be here," Cross told Sky Sports.

"I only got the all-clear last Tuesday," she added.

"It was quite close to the squad being announced and being picked so there was doubt, especially from my point of view because I went through a lot of medication that didn't work. So, if the last lot didn't work then I'm not sure where we'd be at, but it's worked and I can look forward to some cricket now which is nice," said the England bowler.

Ashes holders Australia have won three of the previous four series.

England Women's Ashes squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

