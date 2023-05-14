Being in nets with international players helped Prabhsimran Singh: PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Punjab Kings bowling coach Sunil Joshi believes that the time spent by Prabhsimran in nets with different coaches and players and international level stars has helped him to perform better.

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran brilliant maiden century powered the win against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday.

"Being in the nets with different coaches, different players, international players, that has helped him get better. That's where we are looking at - a young talent, which is getting better. We always need to persist with the talent," the PBKS bowling coach said in the media interaction after the match.

Sunil Joshi also said that this is just the beginning of Prabhsimran's career, he has a long way to go.

"We have backed him from game one. We are all very happy that he has done well. This is just the beginning. He does a lot of practice and has good work ethics. It was due and he himself is happy that it has come at the right time," he added.

The former Indian cricketer had also believed in the talent of Prabhsimran and with time, he has gained maturity which has made him calm in every situation.

"The talent was always there with him, it's only the maturity that has changed. He's started thinking about the game and has started respecting the bowlers also. That has helped him a lot and staying calm in different situations.

"Even though he got a lot of starts [in earlier games], he could not convert them. He has learnt from it and has come out very well today [Saturday]. He is a young kid, lot of talent; he will get a lot of opportunities, " Sunil Joshi said.

On Prabhsimran's domestic career, he said, "In the last 12 months, he has performed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament as well as Vijay Hazare. He has done well in Ranji Trophy, so all that form has given him a lot of exposure."

Prabhsimran has had a solid IPL 2023 so far. In 12 matches, he has scored 334 runs at an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 153.91. His best score is 103. He has scored a century and a half-century in the tournament so far.

Put to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings posted a total of 167/7 in their 20 overs. None of the PBKS batters really stood out as wickets kept falling regularly. Prabhsimran Singh displayed immense maturity and power-hitting to smash 103 in just 65 balls. His knock consisted of 10 fours and six sixes. Sam Curran (20) was the next highest-scorer for PBKS.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers, taking 2/27 in his three overs. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC started well with a 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner (54 in 27 balls) and Phil Salt (21 in 17 balls). However, PBKS found their way back in the game due to game-changing spells by spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar. DC crumbled under pressure and could make only 136/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 31 runs.

Harpreet (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab. Chahar (2/16) and Nathan Ellis (2/26) impressed with the ball as well.

PBKS is in the sixth spot with 12 points. They have won six matches, lost six, and have two games to go. DC has been knocked out of IPL 2023 and has four wins and eight losses, with two games to go. They have a total of eight points.

Prabhsimran was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton.

