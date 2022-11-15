Ben Stokes be part of IPL 2023 says he's available

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to be a part of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing this year's tournament. Stokes, who last featured in the IPL in 2021, didn't put his name for the mega auction earlier this year due to England's tight scheduling.

Stokes who became England's Test captain before home season had said that he wanted to channel all his energies into guiding his side do well in the longest format and hence decided to skip the IPL 2022. Stokes sustained a finger injury in the first game of 2021 edition playing for Rajasthan Royals and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament. English cricketer Ben Stokes, who led his side to victory in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday will be the most in demand player in the upcoming auction on December 23rd.