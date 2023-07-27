Ben Stokes ends retirement speculation for 2023 World Cup says, won't return

England superstar Ben Stokes has revealed his plans for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The allrounder had sensationally retired from the 50-over format last year after the home series against South Africa. Ben Stokes put curtains on his ODI career to focus on his Test and T20I careers. While many believed that the temptation of a World Cup in India could force Ben Stokes to come out of retirement, the England star has decided otherwise. The allrounder has once again made it clear that he has retired from the 50-over format and has no plans to play in the World Cup. Ben Stokes has said that instead of playing the World Cup, he will use the time out of the game to consider surgery for his ongoing knee injury.

“I’m retired,” Ben Stokes reiterated. “I’m going on holiday after this game and that’s as far as I’m thinking.”Speaking further, Ben Stokes talked about his problematic knee. He hurt his knee during England’s tour of New Zealand at the start of the year and has been struggling with it since then. During this year’s IPL, he played just two matches for Chennai Super Kings and has only bowled a handful of overs in the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes.

It’s something I obviously want to get sorted,” Stokes said of his injury. “The times in which I’ve seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it’s been manageable, we’ve just cracked on.“But I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off,” he added.