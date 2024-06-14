T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Eliminated After Afghanistan Qualify For Super8

Afghanistan defeated Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in their league stage match at the T20 World Cup to secure their spot in the Super 8 stage. In the process, they also ended the chances of New Zealand to qualify for the Super 8 stage even though the Black Caps have two more games left.

Afghanistan stumbled early in reply, losing both openers cheaply for the first time in the tournament but eventually reached the target for the loss of three wickets in the 16th over for a third win in a row.

Gulbadin Naib, dropped on nine by wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga off medium-pacer Alei Nao, took his team to the target with an unbeaten 49 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 46 with Mohammad Nabi . Afghanistan finished on 101-3 off 15.1 overs.

The result confirms Afghanistan's place, together with hosts West Indies, in the next round while at the same time eliminating New Zealand, who still have two group matches to play.