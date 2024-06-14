Pakistan Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2024 as Rain Washes Out USA vs IRE Game in Florida

Pakistan's hopes of advancing to the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup were dashed on Friday when their Group A match against Ireland was washed out due to rain. The result allowed the United States, who had already defeated Pakistan, to advance with five points.

Pakistan, who won just one of their three completed matches, will finish Group A play on Sunday against Ireland but cannot reach the next round. This is the first time Pakistan has failed to advance from the group stage of the T20 World Cup since 2014.

Pakistan's tournament began with a narrow defeat to the United States in a Super Over. They rebounded with a bowling performance to restrict India to 119 but fell short in the chase. A win over Canada kept their qualification hopes alive, but the weather intervened, ending their World Cup run.

Questions are likely to arise about Pakistan's recent struggles in major tournaments, following their failure to reach the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in India last year.