Ben Stokes slams packed cricket schedule says, we are not cars

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken a brutal dig at the ECB bosses over the crammed cricketing schedule which has begin to take toll on players body. The England Test captain had made a veiled a dig at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) scheduling in the statement he had made announcing his retirement but he later elaborated on the concerns he has for the future of the sport of this continued.“The more cricket that is played, the better for the sport, but you want a product that is of the highest quality. You want the best players to be playing as much as you possibly can, all the time,” Stokes told BBC's Test Match Special.

"It isn't just me or us, you see it all around the world now where teams are having to rest some players in a certain series so they feel like they are getting a break. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again."Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday at the age of 31, making England's first match against South Africa on Tuesday his last in the format. Stokes had said in his statement that the grueling international schedule had made it “unsustainable” for him to be playing all three formats of the game. Stokes personally had a dismal outing scoring 5 runs in his last 50 over outing before going wicketless in his five overs.