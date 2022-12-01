Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement for 2023 World Cup?

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has not ruled out the possibility of coming out of ODI retirement for England's title defence of the 50-over World Cup in India next year. According to a Daily Mail report, Stokes has admitted during the build-up to the inaugural Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi that he didn’t know ‘how he might feel’ about the possibility of defending the title next year in India.

Keysy (Rob Key) pulled me to the side in the UAE (during training ahead of the Test series against Pakistan) and as soon as he said 50-over World Cup, I just walked away," Stokes was quoted as saying. Who knows? At the moment, being out here, my focus is solely on this series (in Pakistan). But it’s one of those things. Who knows how I might feel towards a (50-over) World Cup at the time. Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do, to represent your country. But at the moment I’m not even thinking about that," he added. all-rounder Ben Stokes retired from international cricket earlier this year in July, citing his inability to cope with all three formats at a time. In his retirement note, he mentioned focusing more on Test cricket and the shortest format of the game.