Best day of my life”: Mitchell Marsh gets married to Greta Mack

Delhi Capitals and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tied the knot with his fiancée Greta Mack on Sunday, April 9.Sharing multiple monochrome pictures on Instagram on Monday, he captioned the post. For the uninitiated, the couple dated for almost two years before Mitchell Marsh proposed to Greta and got engaged on September 11, 2021.

As per several reports, Greta is a commerce graduate from the University of Western Australia and has completed an international exchange program at Montana State University. She has served as one of the co-directors of the Margaret River Company and overseas operations of her family business. Mitchell Marsh failed to deliver in the first two games for DC, registering a duck and four runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. Delhi lost those games by 50 runs and six wickets, respectively.According to Cricbuzz, Marsh will return to India in a few days to play the remainder of IPL 2023.