Mitchell Marsh rejoins Australia World Cup squad after family tragedy

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will join the World Cup squad in Mumbai on Sunday evening, returning to India following the passing of his grandfather, Ross. The DC all-rounder returned home for personal reasons. Australia's players wore black armbands during the England game as a mark of respect for Marsh's grandfather, Ross, who passed away on Friday evening.

Marsh has scored 225 runs across six innings at this World Cup including one century against Pakistan in Bengaluru - and one half-century, against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. He started the tournament opening the batting alongside David Warner but shifted to No. 3 when Travis Head returned from injury.Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, described Marsh as one of the "star players of the tournament" on Friday and said that he had "got in my mind the main XI" that he hopes to pick when Australia have a full squad of 15 players available to them, having been riddled with injuries over the past four weeks. Australia's next fixture is at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, where they play semi-final contenders Afghanistan. Cricket Australia confirmed that Marsh is likely to be available for selection.