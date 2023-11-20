Watch: Australia's Mitchell Marsh World Cup celebration sparks controversy!

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was allegedly seen disrespecting the coveted World Cup trophy on November 19th (Sunday) after a convincing seven-wicket victory over India in Ahmedabad. In a picture that surfaced on social media, the West Australian was seen keeping his feet on the trophy and copped criticism from the netizens. Marsh, who was also part of Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning squad, made a quick-fire run-a-ball 15 on Sunday before nicking one off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling behind the stumps to KL Rahul. The seam-bowling all-rounder also bowled two economical overs, conceding only 5 runs as Australia restricted the hosts to a gettable 240 in the final.

Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n2oViCDgna — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

The controversial image emerged hours after Australia clinched their sixth Cricket World Cup title, triumphing over India in the 2023 final held in Ahmedabad. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Australia faced a competitive Indian side that managed to post a total of 240 runs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both contributing half-centuries. However, Australia's Travis Head emerged as the hero of the day, playing a stellar innings and scoring an impressive 137 runs off 120 balls. Head's outstanding performance led Australia to a comfortable victory, securing the title with a six-wicket win and 42 balls to spare. Australia suffered an early jolt to their run-chase, losing 3 wickets with only 47 on the board. Nevertheless, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne played calmly from that stage, adding 192, with the former falling when the tourists need only 2 runs to win. Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs as the other players stormed onto the field.