Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 10.75 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 34-year-old, who registered himself at a base price of INR 2 crore, was involved in a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. After Mumbai pulled out at INR 10.50 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a final bid to secure his services.

Bhuvneshwar, who has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League, has been part of the tournament since 2011. He began his IPL career with Pune Warriors India before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was a key player, including in their title-winning 2016 season.

The 33-year-old pacer is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history, with 181 wickets in 176 matches. His best season came in 2017 when he took 26 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar also made history recently by becoming the first Indian pacer to reach 300 wickets in T20 cricket. With an economy rate of 7.3, he is one of the leading figures in the shortest format.

His IPL career also includes a significant contribution to India's T20I side, where he is the third-highest wicket-taker for the country with 90 wickets from 87 matches.