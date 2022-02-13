Big hitting batsman Tim David sold to Mumbai Indians for 8.25 crore

Tim David made history when he was picked by RCB in the IPL 2021 auction due to his hard-hitting skills. After his terrific performance for Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL, David has now been brought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 8.25 crore. Tim sparked a bidding war among three teams.

In August 2021, David was included in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE. He made his IPL debut on 24 September 2021 against Chennai Super Kings.[29] By doing so, he became the first international player from Singapore to play in the IPL. In February 2022, David was signed by Lancashire County Cricket Club to play in the 2022 T20 Blast in England.