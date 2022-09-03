Brian Lara appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed Brian Lara as their new head coach. The legendary batsman replaces Tom Moody at the helm. Moody and Sunrisers decided to not extend the contract. This marks the end of Tom Moody’s second stint at the IPL franchise after he returned in 2021 as the director of Cricket.

Lara was the strategic advisor and batting coach with Sunrisers in the 2022 season. Moody’s second innings at SRH was almost forgettable as Sunrisers were amongst the worst-performing teams in IPL 2022. In 28 matches, they managed nine wins, 18 defeats and one tie. In 2022, Sunrisers finished eighth in the 10-team tournament, with six wins and eight defeats.