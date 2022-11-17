Brian Lara, Mickey Arthur part of panel to review West Indies' poor show at T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have formed an independent group to conduct a comprehensive review of West Indies' performance at the T20 World Cup. In the tournament, the two-time champions failed to even qualify for the Super 12 stage after stumbling to losses against Scotland and Ireland. In the independent group, former West Indies captain Brain Lara and former Pakistan and Sri Lanka coach, Mickey Arthur have been named."CWI today announced that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Review Group will undertake a holistic assessment of all aspects of the team's preparation and performance at the global tournament," read an official statement.

The three members are: Brian Lara, the West Indies batting legend and current IPL T20 Head Coach; international cricket coach, South African Mickey Arthur; and Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., a High Court Judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court; who will serve as Chair of the Group.The West Indies team failed to qualify for the Super12s phase (second round) after losing unexpectedly to lower-ranked teams, Scotland and Ireland.The losses caused great disappointment and frustration among all West Indies cricket stakeholders. The Group B qualifier round was played at Bellerive Oval in Tasmania where the team achieved their only victory over Zimbabwe, a team that qualified ahead of West Indies by defeating both Scotland and Ireland.The three-member panel will submit a Report to the CWI Board of Directors, with relevant insight and clear recommendations. It is also intended that this review will establish a process and template for future performance reviews.