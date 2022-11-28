Cameron Green confirms his participation for Indian Premier League 2023

Cameron Green has registered for the IPL auction to be held on December 23 and is looking forward to his maiden stint in the cash-rich T20 league. Green is likely to be one of the auction's most sought-after players. Earlier this year, he stole the show during Australia's T20I tour of India, scoring two fifties in three games, including a brilliant half-century off 19 balls.

"I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on their 'Unplayable' podcast. "Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you are around, the quality players that you are around. They are all the best in the world at their craft."

"It is a craft that I have not been exposed to too much. I am so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that is probably one of the best environments to learn in," Green said. But a likely plunge into the world's most lucrative cricket league hasn't dampened his Test ambitions or hunger, as his father, Gary, has been assisting his son in practising with a bowling machine ahead of the first Test against the West Indies, which begins on November 3.