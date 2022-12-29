Cameron Green to undergo surgery for broken finger, IPL participation in doubt?

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to undergo surgery for his broken finger which is likely to put his IPL participation in doubt. Green was hit on his right hand by an Anrich Nortje delivery in the first innings.

Scans have revealed that Green has a small fracture to his right index finger and Australia won't take any risks with the in-form 23-year-old ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule. That's the reason he has been pulled out of the Sydney Test.

Green did return to bat in Australia's first innings on Wednesday after the hosts lost four wickets for 45 runs in Wednesday's morning session and completed a courageous half-century that helped Australia eventually reach 575/8 declared in their first innings and give Australia an overall lead of 386.