Cameron Green's fifer helps Australia end first day of 2nd Test against South Africa on a high

A five-wicket haul from all-rounder Cameron Green put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, with the scoreboard reading 45/1 for the hosts at the end of day's play.

At the end of the first day of play, David Warner (32*) and Marnus Labuschagne (5*) were unbeaten for the Aussies.

South Africa was put to bat first by the hosts. The Proteas top-order was once again exposed in pace-friendly Australian conditions. The pace trio of Green, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland made merry, feasting on SA batters.

Except for skipper Dean Elgar (26), nobody could cross 20-run mark. At Lunch, SA was 58/4, with Khaya Zondo (0*) and Kyle Verreynne (0*) at the crease. The Proteas were left struggling at 67/5 after lunch.

Then it was wicketkeeper-batter Verreynne and bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen who came to the rescue, helping their side get to the 100-run mark. At Tea, Proteas were 144/5 with Verreynne 40* and Jansen 38*.

Both batters hit their respective half-centuries, with Jansen getting his maiden half-century in Tests. They brought up their 100-run stand. The 112-run stand between the duo was broken by Green, who dismissed Kyle for 52 and Jansen for 59. SA was left reeling at 182/7.

The rest of the lower order could not offer any fight and Proteas were bundled out for 189 in 68.4 overs.

All-rounder Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.

Starting off their first innings, Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja for just one to pacer Kagiso Rabada. Australia was left at 21/1.

Then Warner and Labuschagne took the Aussies through the remainder of the day without any damage.

Brief Scores: Australia: 45/1 in 12 overs (David Warner 32*, Marnus Labuschagne 5*, Kagiso Rabada 1/24) against South Africa: 189 (Marco Jansen 59, Kyle Verreynne 52, Cameron Green 5/27). .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor