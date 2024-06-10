T20 World Cup 2024: England Is Likely To Be Eliminated Due to This

Scotland claimed their second win at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 10, defeating Oman by seven wickets and putting massive pressure on England to stay alive. Oman won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 7-150 from their 20 overs as Pratik Athavale (54) and Ayaan Khan (41 not out) dominated the innings.

But their bowling was no match for a strong Scotland batting lineup, who passed the total with seven wickets in hand and 41 balls remaining in their innings. Scotland also received one point following a washed-out opener against England before securing a win over Namibia and now sits atop Group B on five points.

Defending champions England are now under immense pressure to make the Super-Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, sitting on just one point with net run rate (NRR) -1.800 after a loss to Australia.

To advance to the knockout portion of the tournament, England will need to record dominant victories over Namibia and Oman to improve their net run rate and rely on results going their way. Two teams from each group will advance to the Super-Eight stage, with Australia unbeaten after two matches and set to face Namibia on Wednesday.

Over in Group A, Pakistan - who met England in the 2022 final - are also on the brink of elimination after a shock loss against the United States last week and India on Sunday (June 10).