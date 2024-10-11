Updated WTC Points Table: Pakistan Slips to Last Spot After Humiliating Loss to England in Multan

England registered a commanding win over Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at Multan, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the WTC final were all but dashed after their disappointing performance.
India Leads WTC Standings India, with a PCT of 74.24, currently leads the WTC standings, followed by defending champions Australia with 62.50%. Sri Lanka is in third place, while England’s win keeps them in fourth with a PCT of 45.59%. Pakistan's slim chances for a WTC final spot have evaporated, as they sit at the bottom with a PCT of just 16.67%.
Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table:
|NO
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|DRAW
|POINTS
|DEDUCTIONS
|PCT
|1
|India
|11
|8
|2
|1
|110
|2
|74.24
|2
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|10
|62.50
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|0
|55.56
|4
|England
|17
|9
|7
|1
|93
|19
|45.59
|5
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|28
|0
|38.89
|6
|New Zealand
|8
|3
|5
|0
|36
|0
|37.50
|7
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|5
|0
|33
|3
|34.37
|8
|West Indies
|8
|2
|6
|0
|16
|8
|18.52
|9
|Pakistan
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|0
|16.67