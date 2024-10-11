Updated WTC Points Table: Pakistan Slips to Last Spot After Humiliating Loss to England in Multan

England registered a commanding win over Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at Multan, part ...

Updated WTC Points Table: Pakistan Slips to Last Spot After Humiliating Loss to England in Multan

England registered a commanding win over Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at Multan, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the WTC final were all but dashed after their disappointing performance.

India Leads WTC Standings India, with a PCT of 74.24, currently leads the WTC standings, followed by defending champions Australia with 62.50%. Sri Lanka is in third place, while England’s win keeps them in fourth with a PCT of 45.59%. Pakistan's slim chances for a WTC final spot have evaporated, as they sit at the bottom with a PCT of just 16.67%.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table:

NOTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTDRAWPOINTSDEDUCTIONSPCT
1India11821110274.24
2Australia12831901062.50
3Sri Lanka954060055.56
4England17971931945.59
5South Africa623128038.89
6New Zealand835036037.50
7Bangladesh835033334.37
8West Indies826016818.52
9Pakistan916220016.67
