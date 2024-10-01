Updated WTC Points Table: India Maintains Strong Lead After 2-0 Series Sweep Over Bangladesh

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table has been updated following India's 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 1. With this win, India secured its eighth victory in 11 matches in the current WTC cycle. The team now tops the WTC Points Table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 74.24. Meanwhile, Bangladesh slipped to seventh place, with a PCT of 34.37 after consecutive losses.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table:

No Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Deductions PCT 1 India 11 8 2 1 110 2 74.24% 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 10 62.50% 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 0 55.56% 4 England 16 8 7 1 81 19 42.19% 5 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 0 38.89% 6 New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 0 37.50% 7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 3 34.37% 8 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 8 19.05% 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 0 18.52%

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian national cricket team completed a comprehensive whitewash against Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 1. The match turned dramatically on Day 4 due to India’s aggressive batting approach.

After two days without any play, the Test appeared destined for a draw, with only 35 overs bowled on the opening day. However, Indian bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 233 runs in the post-lunch session on the fourth day.

The Indian batters responded with urgency, racing past Bangladesh’s score. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma combined for a rapid 55-run partnership in just 3.5 overs. Team India set records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in Test cricket history.

In their second innings, Bangladesh struggled, bowled out for only 146 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja each took three wickets, while Akash Deep secured one. Bangladesh set a modest target of 95 runs for India to complete the series sweep.

India chased down the target in just 17.2 overs, losing only two wickets, with Jaiswal contributing significantly with his second consecutive half-century in the match.

The Indian team strengthened its bid to reach the WTC final for the third consecutive time.