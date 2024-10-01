India Sets Record with 18 Consecutive Test Series Wins at Home After Defeating Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team extended its streak of Test series wins at home after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second Test match on Tuesday. With this series win, India has solidified its world record of 18 consecutive Test series victories at home, a feat unmatched by any other team.

The last series India lost at home was against England in 2012-13 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Since then, India has remained unbeaten in-home Test series.

Australia holds the second spot with two streaks of 10 consecutive home series wins from 1919 to 2000 and 2004 to 2008.

India’s Record at Home:

Bangladesh: 2-0

England: 4-1

Australia: 2-1

Sri Lanka: 2-0

New Zealand: 1-0

England: 3-1

Bangladesh: 2-0

South Africa: 3-0

West Indies: 2-0

Afghanistan: 1-0

Sri Lanka: 1-0

Australia: 2-1

Bangladesh: 1-0

England: 4-0

New Zealand: 3-0

South Africa: 3-0

West Indies: 2-0

Australia: 4-0

After rain disrupted play on the first three days, Indian batters showcased aggressive intent on the fourth day. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries in both innings, leading a strong performance from the batting unit.

India won the toss and opted to field first in the overcast conditions that favoured the pacers. Rain severely affected the match, with only 35 overs bowled on the opening day and the next two days washed out.

On the fourth day, India dismissed Bangladesh for 233 runs, thanks to a collective effort from the bowling unit. In response, the Indian batsmen declared at 285 for 9 in just 34.4 overs, shattering several records along the way. Jaiswal contributed a whirlwind 72 runs to the total.

The pitch showed significant spin, which the Indian bowlers exploited effectively in the final two days. Shadman Islam (50) and Mushfiqur Rahman (37) were the only Bangladeshi batters to display resilience as the visitors lost wickets regularly.

India’s victory not only extended their home dominance but also saw them shatter several records.