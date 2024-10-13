IND W vs AUS W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Fifty in Vain as Australia Beats India by Nine Runs

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India faced a heartbreaking nine-run defeat against defending champions Australia in their last league match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India finished at 142 for 9, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the group stage. Despite Kaur’s fighting innings of 54 not out, India's batting collapsed under pressure. This loss marked India's second defeat in the tournament, and now their fate hinges on New Zealand's match against Pakistan on October 13. If New Zealand wins, India will be eliminated. If New Zealand loses, the semifinalist will be determined by net run rate.

Australia had already secured their semifinal spot midway through their match against India, having won their first three matches in Group A. The defending champions needed only to win to guarantee their place in the knockout stage. With a history of six World Cup titles, Australia is aiming for a fourth consecutive championship after victories in 2018, 2020, and 2023.

Batting first, Australia had a shaky start, losing two wickets for just 17 runs in 2.5 overs. However, Grace Harris and stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath stabilized the innings with a crucial 62-run partnership for the third wicket. McGrath scored 32 runs off 26 balls, while Harris contributed 40 runs off 41 deliveries. Ellyse Perry also played a vital role in the middle overs, adding 32 runs off 23 balls. Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland helped Australia finish with 151 for 8.

For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each, while Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, and Radha Yadav claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, India lost their first wicket early, with Shafali Verma scoring 20 runs off 13 balls. Smriti Mandhana fell for just 6 runs, and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 16 runs. Kaur and Deepti Sharma then attempted to stabilize the innings, forming a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, after Deepti's dismissal for 29 runs off 25 balls, the team struggled to keep up with the required run rate, ultimately succumbing to the pressure and losing to Australia.

