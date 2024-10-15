West Indies Storm into T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals with 6-Wicket Win Over England

Captain Hayley Matthews and opening partner Qiana Joseph both scored half-centuries as the West Indies secured a convincing six-wicket win over England in the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. With this victory, the West Indies qualified for the semifinals, eliminating England from the tournament.

Matthews scored 50 runs off 38 balls, while Joseph contributed 52 runs off 38 deliveries. The duo shared a 102-run partnership for the opening wicket in just 12.2 overs, leading the West Indies to chase down England’s target of 142 with 12 balls to spare.

Although Matthews and Joseph fell in quick succession, Deandra Dottin's 27 runs off 19 balls helped the West Indies reach 142 for 4 in 18 overs.

The semifinals will see South Africa, the Group A winners and defending champions Australia, face off in the first match on Thursday, while the West Indies will take on Group A runners-up New Zealand in the second semifinal on Friday.

The West Indies concluded their group stage with six points from four matches, tying with South Africa and England. However, the Caribbean team boasted the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.504, compared to South Africa's +1.382. England finished third in Group B with an NRR of +1.117 and were eliminated from the competition. India had already been knocked out after finishing third in Group A.

England struggled early in their innings, collapsing to 34 for 3 just after the power play. They recovered to post 141 for 7, with Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scoring with an unbeaten 57 runs off 50 balls. Captain Heather Knight retired hurt after scoring 21 runs off 13 balls.

For the West Indies, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 21 runs in her four overs, while Matthews claimed two scalps.

Brief Scores: