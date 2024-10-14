India Knocked Out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After New Zealand Beats Pakistan by 54 Runs

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India has been knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup following New Zealand's decisive 54-run victory over Pakistan to secure a spot in the semifinals. The loss leaves India unable to advance in the tournament, as they were dependent on the outcome of this match to keep their hopes alive.

India eliminated from Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2024

New Zealand needed the victory to advance and managed to score 110 for six after winning the toss and opting to bat. In response, Pakistan was bowled out for just 56 runs, marking its lowest total in T20 World Cup history.

Read Also | IND vs NZ, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match on TV and Online

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, Pakistan adopted an aggressive strategy, needing to chase down the total in 10.4 overs. However, this approach backfired, as the Fatima Sana-led side lost wickets at regular intervals.

With this outcome, India finished third in Group A with four points, having lost two matches—against New Zealand and Pakistan. Australia topped the group with four wins, while New Zealand secured second place with six points from four matches.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: