Can't speak highly of his leadership: George Bailey on Warner's captaincy

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins will succeed Aaron Finch in ODIs after Cricket Australia announced his appointment as the ODI skipper on October 18 (Tuesday). Cummins becomes Australia's 27th ODI skipper and the first pacer to hold the position after impressing in his first year as a Test captain. At present, Cummins is with the Australian squad participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Australia’s selection chief George Bailey while addressing the media said ‘he can’t speak highly enough of Warner’s leadership.

“What I do hope is that it happens in a really timely manner,” Bailey said of CA’s code of conduct review. “The longer that drags out just leads to (more) speculation. I don’t think that’s helpful for David. “David’s leadership within the group is fantastic, titled or not. It’s highly respected. I think it’s a credit to David that a number of people externally who are now saying it’s a no-brainer that he should hold a leadership position were, 18 months, two years ago, some of the strongest advocates for him having a life ban.

Former captain Aaron Finch also spoke publicly endorsing Warner’s return to an official leadership role after announcing his decision to step down last month. Warner was slapped with a lifetime leadership ban and rubbed out of international cricket for 12 months by CA for his part in the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in 2018.