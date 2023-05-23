Chennai Super Kings qualify for their 10 IPL final, defeat Gujarat by 15 runs

Chennai Super Kings qualified for their 10th IPL final as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs at the Cheapauk. Hardik Pandya won the toss and said that the Gujarat Titans (GT) will bowl first at the Chepauk Stadium. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ended up getting a big let off when he was caught at midwicket in the second over but the delivery was declared a no ball. He then managed to stamp his authority and CSK's opening pair stayed unbeaten in the first 10 overs. However, GT clawed their way back and some lusty blows from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali ended up pushing CSK to 172/7. In response though, GT have hardly got any momentum at any stage of their chase.