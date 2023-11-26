Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained MS Dhoni as their skipper for the next season. The defending champions have released English all-rounder Ben Stokes. They have also released other players such as Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Subranshu Senapati, Bhagath Verma, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu (retired).

CSK now have a purse of Rs 32.1 crore after declaring the players they have released prior to the IPL mini auction.Stokes has been grappling with knee problems since the beginning of 2022. Despite temporarily coming out of retirement to participate in the recently concluded World Cup, he has acknowledged the necessity of undergoing knee surgery. The franchise has expressed its support for his decision to remain unavailable.