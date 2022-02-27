Chennai Super Kings to face Kolkata Knight Riders in first game of IPL 2022 - Reports

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the season, according to a report in the Indian Express. Wankhede is one of the three grounds, that will host the matches in the league stage of the 2022 edition in the city. While the remaining games will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The report further stated that the Maharashtra Government has agreed to provide a dedicated separate lane to the BCCI for easy movement of the teams between grounds and training venues from the hotels and vice-versa. The Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) ground at the BKC Complex and Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane have been finalised as the venues for training and warm-ups. MCA Governing Council Chairman, Milind Narvekar said that the Maharashtra Government has ensured its full support to BCCI in holding the tournament in the state successfully for the period of two months. The 15th edition is going to be a 10-team tournament with the franchises divided into two groups of five each. The tournament is set to begin on March 26, with the final slated to be held on May 29.