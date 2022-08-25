Chris Lynn signs with Strikers, will play both BBL, UAE leagues

Australian Chris Lynn will play both his home Big Bash League (BBL) and in the new Twenty20 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates early next year after signing a groundbreaking part-season deal with the Adelaide Strikers.

Bit-hitting Lynn, the highest run-scorer in the BBL but dropped by the Brisbane Heat after the last edition, was announced as one of the marquee players in the International League T20 (ILT20) earlier this month.The 32-year-old top order batter will be available for only 11 of the Strikers’ 14 regular season games before heading off to the UAE in mid January to play in the ILT20.

Lynn said he was looking forward to playing another season in the BBL.“I’ll be coming down to Adelaide fit and strong and ready to score a heap of runs and even more importantly, put on a show for the fans, who are the backbone of the Adelaide Strikers," he said in a news release.