Clean Slate Filmz to trace India pacer Jhulan Goswami's glorious journey

London, July 18 Clean Slate Filmz is all set to traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers from India and highest wicket-taker in the history of women's One-day International cricket, Jhulan Goswami, when it films its latest Bollywood venture for Netflix, "Chakda 'Xpress" in the United Kingdom.

Jhulan, a former captain of the national team, is regarded as one of the greatest female bowlers of all time.

"Clean Slate Filmz is a film production house based in Mumbai, with the goal of creating relevant, entertaining and clutter-breaking content for audiences across platforms. They are actively in search of real-life female cricket players like Jhulan Goswami, who are training to become the leading cricket players across the globe," said a statement on the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) website on Monday.

"In association with the Northern Diamonds and Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Clean Slate Filmz is engaging the women in the region to showcase the talent of its beautiful community to the world," the statement added.

YCCC has invited cricket players, who want to showcase their skills as a bowler, batter, wicket-keeper, fielder or an all-rounder in the film to approach the club.

